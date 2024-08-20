 Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDirect Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train Services

Fasting protest outside Diva station enters 4th day; CR official says lack of reversing facilities at Diva station primary reason behind services not commencing yet.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Activist Amol Kendre enters his fourth day of hunger strike |

Social worker Amol Kendre, a resident of Diva, has entered the fourth day of his hunger strike, which he commenced on August 16, demanding the start of local train services originate from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Despite nearly 80 hours passing, Kendre, who has been surviving on just water, has not received any response from railway authorities.

Kendre’s “Amaran Uposhan” (fast unto death) has drawn attention to the long-standing demand of local commuters.

FPJ Shorts
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Hitesh Bharadwaj Reacts On Show Going Off Air: ‘It Is Totally..’
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Rakshabandhan 2024: Inside Pictures From Shivangi Joshi, Nia Sharma & More’s Celebration
Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72 Crore Since April
Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72 Crore Since April
Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal Application’
Jailed Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Aims To Become Oxford University Chancellor; Sends ‘Formal Application’

On Monday, his protest gained attention, with the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, represented by president Madhu Kotian and secretary Siddhesh Desai, expressing their support for his demands.

Read Also
Central Railway General Manager hoists the National Flag on the occasion of 78th Independence Day
article-image

“They stressed the necessity of starting local train services from Diva to ease the daily commute for thousands of residents,” said Kendre.

Diva station is a critical point of Central Railways suburban network, with an average of 1.26 lakh passengers commuting daily, generating around Rs6.62 lakh in ticket sales daily. However, despite the station’s importance, local train services originating from Diva have not attended yet, a situation that has persisted despite numerous agitations over the last decade.

“In 2022, we submitted a memorandum with over 10,000 signatures to the then Guardian Minister and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as to the railway administration, but our demand has been ignored. We have been left with no choice but to start this Amaran Uposhan,” said Kendre.

Read Also
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train...
article-image

A senior Central Railway official said that the lack of reversing facilities at Diva station is the primary reason why local trains from Diva to CSMT have not yet commenced. Currently, Diva station handles 426 slow local and 53 fast local services daily, but none of them originate from Diva.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train...

Direct Diva-CSMT Sought: Activist Amol Kendre Enters Fourth Day Of Hunger Strike Demanding Train...

Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72...

Mumbai: BMC Reintroduces Cleanup Marshals In Malad And Andheri, Penalty Collection Hits ₹1.72...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors And Citizens Protest For Justice And Safety For Medical Staff At...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors And Citizens Protest For Justice And Safety For Medical Staff At...

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira

Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To...

Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To...