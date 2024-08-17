Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Starts Fast Unto Death Over Demand For Diva-CSMT Local Train Services

Amol kendre |

Mumbai: Amol Dhanraj Kendre, a social worker from Diva, has commenced an "Amaran Uposhan" (fast unto death) outside Diva Railway Station on Friday. Kendre's protest is aimed at drawing attention to the long-standing demand for local train services originating from Diva to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a request that has been ignored despite numerous agitations over the past decade.

Kendre, who is staging the protest at the rickshaw stand on the west side of Diva station, emphasized that this extreme form of protest is a last resort, reflecting the frustration and anger of local commuters.

"Despite submitting a memorandum with over 10,000 signatures in 2022 to the then Guardian Minister and current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as well as the railway administration, our request for Diva-CSMT locals remains unmet. We are left with no choice but to start this Amaran Uposhan," Kendre stated.

The demand for Diva-originating local train services to CSMT has been a persistent issue, with residents and daily commuters calling for relief from the overcrowded conditions on existing trains. Despite repeated efforts, including peaceful agitations and petitions, the demand has not been addressed, prompting Kendre to undertake this fast unto death.