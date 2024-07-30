 Thane: 4 Arrested For Beating 35-Year-Old Kolkata Man To Death On Theft Suspicions In Diva
The Mumbra police have arrested four men for allegedly beating a 35-year-old man to death on suspicion of theft in Diva, Thane. The accused are Sultan Mehboob Shaikh, Ritesh Rajbhar, Akash Bhoir, and Jitesh Bhoir, all from Diva. Bhoir operates a vehicle washing center.

NK Gupta Updated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 03:30 AM IST
On July 24, police found the victim, Shovik Gaur Shrimani from Kolkata, lying in BR Nagar. He was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital. The post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, leading to a murder case.

The accused had confronted Shrimani, accusing him of theft. After a heated argument, they beat him with wooden sticks. Sultan and Ritesh then transported the body in an auto and dumped it in the bushes.

