 Mumbai: Man Booked For Stabbing 2 Friends After Dispute Over Girl
Apart from section 109 (attempt to murder), the police have charged the accused with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Mumbai: Man Booked For Stabbing 2 Friends After Dispute Over Girl | File Image

The Powai police have registered an attempt to murder case against a man for attacking two of his friends with a knife on Aarey Road, Filter Pada, Powai, on July 27.

The attacker Amir Mirza, victims Shoaib Khan, a 21-year-old delivery boy, and his friend Abu Shaikh, all live in the same locality. Shaikh and Mirza had ongoing disputes over a girl who was friends with both.

On July 26, around 8.30pm, Mirza approached Shoaib and Shaikh in front of Shoaib’s house, he verbally abused Shaikh, and questioned his continued interaction with the girl. The confrontation escalated, and Mirza attacked, slashing Shoaib’s neck and stabbing Shaikh in the stomach multiple times. Mirza then fled the scene.

Shoaib’s family rushed him to Trauma Hospital, and Shaikh was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by his relatives. Apart from section 109 (attempt to murder), the police have charged Mirza with other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

