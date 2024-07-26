London Taxi Viral Video: Man Stabbed By Machete-Wielding Thugs In Cab, Alert Driver Saves His Life

X

A terrifying, now-viral video showed the moment when machete-wielding thugs attacked a man in the back of a taxi before the innocent driver sped away.

The incident took place inside a London cab on Spencer Road in Rainham at around 5 am on June 23.

The video posted on X shows three men inside the taxi before the horrific attack began after 5 a.m. Moments after the passengers had left the taxi, one of them, wearing a cap, returned to the back seat. Seconds later, an attacker wearing a black hoodie and a red face mask smashed the rear window with a hammer. The sudden attack made the passenger jump, and he took out a knife to fight back. Moments later, another person began attacking from the other side of the car with a knife, forcing the man to fight for his life from both sides. At this point, the terrified driver started to speed away from the scene as the passenger began bleeding. "Drive fast, uncle," the man pleaded with the driver, throwing a wad of cash at him and promising to pay for the damage to his vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Man fights for his life after getting jumped and stabbed in England 😳😧 pic.twitter.com/6oSYXt9nhV — Best Vidz 🔥‼️ (@live__vidz) July 25, 2024

The bleeding passenger, after leaving behind the attackers, called his friend to tell them he had been stabbed before calling 999.

The passenger told police that he needed them at the spot right now as some men were following him and he had been stabbed.

Here's PART 1 of what happened. Description on the thread

Part 2 on my profile pic.twitter.com/FTW1iLcW3h — Omosh (@omondike_) July 26, 2024

As per reports, police have acknowledged that a video is circulating on social media showing a dashcam footage of a man in the car being attacked by a group of men armed with knives.

As per police, the incident took place on June 23 at around 5 am on Spencer Road in Rainham.

Police informed that they are currently examining the footage and efforts are underway to identify the attackers and take appropriate action against them.