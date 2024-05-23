Viral VIDEO: King's Guard Horse Bites Woman Tourist Touching And Posing With The Animal In London | X

A female tourist in the United Kingdom had a surprising encounter when a King's Guard horse bit her as she posed for a photo outside the Horse Guards Parade in London. The incident, captured on video, has now gone viral after being posted by the YouTube channel The Royal King’s Guards England. The woman in salwar kameez appears to be from India origin, although it cannot be confirmed.

In the video it is seen, while posing beside the horse, the woman touched its neck. Unexpectedly, the horse turned its head and bit her, causing her to stumble back in shock almost losing control and tripping to fall. The man who had accompanied her taking the photo comforted the woman afterwards, and they walked away as other visitors watched.

Despite the chaos, the household cavalry soldier remained motionless and expressionless, following protocol. The horse, ridden by a member of the household cavalry, was seen standing next to a signboard warning visitors: 'Beware! Horses may kick or bite.'

Netizens React

The incident has now gone viral on social media, where netizens reacted to the situation and called out the tourist for her behaviour.

One of the user on social media X writes, "The Royal Guard Horses do not like to be touched or petted. They like people to keep their distance. I believe there are even signs that say "Do not get near or touch the horses."

Meanwhile another user wrote, “How are there still people who don’t know you must not touch them or stand in their way?”.

Another user wrote, "Dont, touch it how hard is it, admire take some pictures and move on."

Meanwhile another in a sarcastic note writes, "She learned it the hard way."

This is not the first time that such incident is reported, there are many tourist who go beyond the rules given, touch the trained horses and bare the consequences. There are even signboard warning visitors, to beware of the horses.

The Royal Guard Horses

The King's Guard in the UK is well-known for their ceremonial duties and distinctive uniforms. The mounted troops are part of the household cavalry, which includes two regiments: The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals. The Royal Guard horses, occasionally react unpredictably when tourists get too close or behave in ways that unsettle the animals.