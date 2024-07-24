 Delhi Crime: Video Shows Youth Stabbed 17 Times Before Falling Into Drain & Dying On Spot In Bhajanpura
A youth was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhajanpura on July 11. The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Wednesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a teenager was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhajanpura on July 11. The CCTV footage of the incident, which only surfaced on X on Wednesday, sent chills down the spine of many social media users, owing to its graphic details. 

In the video, two youths can be seen leisurely talking to each other as another one, wearing a cap, enters the scene and starts brutally stabbing the person. The accused was, seemingly, in such a rage that he stabbed the victim 17 times on his face, neck and stomach before he fell into the nearby drain and succumbed to his injuries.  

As per reports, the incident took place on the night of July 11 and the victim, who died on the spot minutes after the gruesome attack, has been identified as Sumit Chaudhary. 

The attacker, after committing the murder, fled. However, he was soon arrested by the police. 

Police registered a case of murder in the matter and have been able to arrest four persons so far. The accused arrested by the police are Kartar Singh, Hussain Ali, Shayna and Ashu. The main accused in this case, Salman, is still absconding and the police are searching for him.

Reports suggest that Chaudhary was a history sheeter and had many cases, ranging from attempts to murder to arms acts, registered against him. He had come out of jail only a few days ago.

