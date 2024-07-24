Delhi Crime: Video Shows Youth Stabbed 17 Times Before Falling Into Drain & Dying On Spot In Bhajanpura

X

In a shocking incident, a teenager was brutally stabbed to death in Delhi’s Bhajanpura on July 11. The CCTV footage of the incident, which only surfaced on X on Wednesday, sent chills down the spine of many social media users, owing to its graphic details.

In the video, two youths can be seen leisurely talking to each other as another one, wearing a cap, enters the scene and starts brutally stabbing the person. The accused was, seemingly, in such a rage that he stabbed the victim 17 times on his face, neck and stomach before he fell into the nearby drain and succumbed to his injuries.

Watch the video here:

दिल्ली के भनजपुरा से जिम मालिक सुमित गुज्जर दिल दहला देने वाला सीसीटीवी वीडियो सामने आया है

फुटेज में साफ देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे चंद सकेंड में एक इंसान की जिंदगी खत्म हो गई जानकारी के मुताबिक घटना भजनपुरा के गमरी एक्टेंशन का है जहां दो लड़के आपस में बात कर रहे थे। तभी एक तीसरे… pic.twitter.com/rz2P8P1gmJ — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) July 24, 2024

As per reports, the incident took place on the night of July 11 and the victim, who died on the spot minutes after the gruesome attack, has been identified as Sumit Chaudhary.

The attacker, after committing the murder, fled. However, he was soon arrested by the police.

Read Also Delhi Murder CCTV Video: Businessman Shot Dead Inside His Shop In Harsh Vihar

Police registered a case of murder in the matter and have been able to arrest four persons so far. The accused arrested by the police are Kartar Singh, Hussain Ali, Shayna and Ashu. The main accused in this case, Salman, is still absconding and the police are searching for him.

Reports suggest that Chaudhary was a history sheeter and had many cases, ranging from attempts to murder to arms acts, registered against him. He had come out of jail only a few days ago.