Massive Quake In Maharashtra Politics: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Maha Dy CM Post But Says 'Main Bhagne Wala Hoon Nahi..'

Devendra Fadnavis To Resign: Maharashtra Deputy CM Offers To Quit Post After BJP's Failure In Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered his resignation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. Fadnavis announced his decision during a press conference held today in Mumbai. While offering his resignation, he stated that he takes full responsibility for the failure of the saffron party in the state. He further confirmed to work for the party organisation in the future.

"I take the responsibility for such results in Maharashtra. I was leading the party. I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government so that I can work hard for the party in upcoming elections," said Fadnavis in his address.

Taking full responsibility for the party's poor performance and assuring of devising a new strategy to come among the masses again, Fadnavis said, "...This debacle that happened in Maharashtra, our seats have reduced, the entire responsibility for this is mine. I accept this responsibility and will try to fulfill whatever is lacking. I am not a person who will run away... we will prepare a new strategy and after preparing a new strategy we will go among the public..."

BJP Leaders Hold Crucial Meet Over Lok Sabha Results

A meeting of the Maharashtra unit of the BJP was held today in Mumbai, a day after the party won nine Lok Sabha seats in the state, where its tally dwindled by 14 as compared to the 2019 parliamentary polls.

Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan were among the leaders who attended the meeting. The party's performance was analysed during the meeting and discussions related to it were held.

BJP's Performance In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 23 seats in Maharashtra. This time, the BJP and allies won 17 seats out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the BJP's tally dwindling by less than half compared to 2019, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 30 of the 48 seats.

The BJP-led NDA fell notably short of its target of bagging 45-plus seats in Maharashtra, garnering just 17 seats. The Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019, while Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) got eight seats.