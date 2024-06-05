Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Is Shinde Sena Planning A Ghar Wapsi? | ANI

Mumbai: The results of Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were announced on June 4 after a fierce electoral fight between the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Amid the ongoing political turmoil at the national level over forming a new government, a new storm is brewing in state with speculations that Shinde Sena MPs are in touch with Uddhav Thackeray and may switch sides to join I.N.D.I.A bloc.

According to a report by ABP news citing sources, several MPs from chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are reportedly in contact with Uddhav Thackeray in an attempt to jump ship again and join the Sena UBT party. According to political experts associated with the news channel, it is suggested that the Shiv Sena MPs have considered joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray after their party failed to perform well during the recent polls.

Congress Leader Shares ABP's Report On X

However, it is unclear how many and which MPs are particularly in contact with the Sena UBT party chief. Congress party's social media head Supriya Shrinate shared a clip from the ABP News channel's morning show which claimed about the recent developments between the two Shiv Sena factions.

Taking the clip on her official account on X, Shrinate said, "it had to happen! According to sources: Many MPs of Shiv Sena Shinde are in contact with Uddhav Thackeray." These reports have now raised widespread speculations around the political circles which will further result in a notable shift in the state's political dynamics.

Shiv Sena Bags 7 Out Of 15 Seats Contested

The ruling Shiv Sena has won seven of the 15 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane, but lost two constituencies in Mumbai to its rival Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shinde's next challenge will be the crucial assembly polls slated for later this year which will decide which faction is the 'real' Shiv Sena post the 2022 split in the party -- one controlled by him or his arch rival Uddhav Thackeray.

Of the 15 seats, the Shiv Sena was in a direct contest with its rival Shiv Sena (UBT) in 13 and won six of them -- Thane, Kalyan, Hatkanangale, Buldhana, Aurangabad and Maval.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde leaves from Mumbai for Delhi to attend the NDA meeting. pic.twitter.com/jZrBhfdc6n — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

CM Shinde Leaves For Delhi

Amidst the ongoing turmoil, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has jetted off to Delhi to attend the crucial NDA leaders' meeting with PM Modi. It would be interesting to find out that the winds blow which way in Maharashtra in recent future.