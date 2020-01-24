'Despite phone tapping by Home Ministry, we formed govt in Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday said that despite the Union Home Ministry allegedly tapping the phones of Shiv Sena leaders, including his, the party managed to form the government in Maharashtra with the NCP and the Congress.

"Phone tapping is done in politics these days, I don't take it very seriously. The Home Ministry is habituated to tap phones and keep an eye on their opponents. But despite them indulging in snooping, we formed the government in Maharashtra," the Sena leader said.

Earlier in the day, Raut claimed that a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had informed him about the tapping of his phone by the government.