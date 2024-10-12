Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Repetitively Tries To Avoid State Cabinet Meetings Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

The state cabinet can overrule objections of any department, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday, when asked about the negative remarks by the finance department headed by him on the populist schemes announced by the state government ahead of the assembly elections. This, sources said, was a tacit admission on his part that he is being bypassed.

Pawar's brief appearance at 4 crucial cabinet meetings in Mumbai on Thursday had raised eyebrows, particularly as numerous financially significant decisions were taken in his absence, even though he is the finance minister.

Thirty-eight decisions -- many of them having major financial implications -- were taken in the two and a half hours after he had left. “I had to leave early to attend a scheduled programme at Ahmedpur in Marathwada region,” the NCP chief said.

“All the cabinet decisions taken on Thursday have my approval,” he added. Pawar had left his cabinet colleagues wondering on October 4 as well when he first tried to skip the state cabinet meeting. Though he was at his official residence in Mumbai, Pawar did not turn up initially and had shown up later only after some frantic calls were made from Mantralaya.

Likewise, on October 7, though the state cabinet meeting was scheduled at 4:30 PM, he had his own itinerary fixed for Baramati. His decision to visit his hometown was seen by Mantralaya officials as an attempt to show his displeasure, since no minister avoids the cabinet meetings ahead of the assembly elections. And, the absence of a minister who heads the crucial finance department is taken as a virtual no-no -- signifying his dissent on proposals being moved and approved.