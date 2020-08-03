'Deposited Rs 1 crore': Read Uddhav Thackeray's letter to Shriram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

Rebutting the claims of Ram Mandir Nirman Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote a letter to the trust and asserted that Rs 1 crore promised for construction of the temple was deposited ahead of his birthday on July 26.
"Thousands of Shiv Sainiks participated in Ayodhya Andolan on the call of Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray and even I have a great reverence for Lord Rama," read the letter.
"I had promised Rs 1 crore from Shiv Sena Party for Ram-Kaj during Ayodhya Yatra. Amount Promised to Shri Ram Janmabhrami Teerth Kshetra Trust has been transferred to Account no. 35161659 5706 (State Bank of India, Ayodhya - 2510 Branch) by RTGS on 26th July 2020," it added.
Yesterday, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head while talking to Marathi News channel ABP Maza said that he has not gotten a single rupee from the 1 crore which was promised by Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to Ayodhya.
Shortly after Das' statement, Sena MP Anil Desai announced that the party had already deposited Rs 1 crore in the name of the trust in State Bank of India last week, on the occasion of Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. Desai recalled that on his March 7 visit, Thackeray had announced that Shiv Sena would contribute Rs 1 crore towards the construction of Ram Temple.
"Shiv Sena has fulfilled its commitment and deposited the amount in the name of the trust on the CM’s birthday. This has been confirmed by the Trust treasurer and trustee," he noted. He informed that the treasurer had also thanked CM Thackeray for his contribution. Further, he expressed the hope that the treasurer and trustee would inform Das about the receipt of Rs 1 crore from the Shiv Sena and thereby clear the confusion if any.
During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief had said, "Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore." Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in March for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in November last year.
