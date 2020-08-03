'Deposited Rs 1 crore': Read Uddhav Thackeray's letter to Shriram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust

Shortly after Das' statement, Sena MP Anil Desai announced that the party had already deposited Rs 1 crore in the name of the trust in State Bank of India last week, on the occasion of Thackeray’s birthday on July 27. Desai recalled that on his March 7 visit, Thackeray had announced that Shiv Sena would contribute Rs 1 crore towards the construction of Ram Temple.

"Shiv Sena has fulfilled its commitment and deposited the amount in the name of the trust on the CM’s birthday. This has been confirmed by the Trust treasurer and trustee," he noted. He informed that the treasurer had also thanked CM Thackeray for his contribution. Further, he expressed the hope that the treasurer and trustee would inform Das about the receipt of Rs 1 crore from the Shiv Sena and thereby clear the confusion if any.

During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief had said, "Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore." Thackeray had visited Ayodhya in March for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in November last year.