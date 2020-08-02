Despite Shiv Sena promising Rs 1 crore, Ram Mandir Trust head says he hasn't received a 'single rupee'

During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that he will give Rs 1 crore to help in the construction of Lord Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. However, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head said that he hasn't received a 'single rupee' yet.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust head while talking to Marathi News channel ABP Maza said that all preparations for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan have been completed and construction of the temple will begin soon. Later when asked about, Shiv Sena chief's announcement, he said he has not gotten a single rupee from what was declared in March.

During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief said, "Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore." Thackeray visited Ayodhya in March for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in November last year.

While addressing a gathering, Thackeray said, "I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in the last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today."

During the visit, launching a veiled attack on its erstwhile ally BJP, Shiv Sena chief said, "Main BJP se alag hua hun, Hindutva se nahi. BJP ka matlab Hindutva nahi hai. Hindutva alag hai, BJP alag hai. (I have parted ways with the BJP, not with Hindutva. The BJP is not Hindutva. Hindutva is a different thing and I have not parted ways with it.)".

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena is yet to receive the invite for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.