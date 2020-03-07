I am giving Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that he will give Rs 1 crore to help in the construction of Lord Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief said, "Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore." Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in November last year.
While addressing a gathering, Thackeray said, "I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today."
Launching a veiled attack on its erstwhile ally BJP, Shiv Sena chief said, "Main BJP se alag hua hun, Hindutva se nahi. BJP ka matlab Hindutva nahi hai. Hindutva alag hai, BJP alag hai. (I have parted ways with the BJP, not with Hindutva. The BJP is not Hindutva. Hindutva is a different thing and I have not parted ways with it.)".
Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Thackeray will not take part in the 'aarti' programme on the banks of river Sarayu in the temple town. Thackeray completed 100 days in the office on Friday. He had assumed office as the chief minister of the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on November 28 last year, after the Sena joined hands with the NCP and the Congress.
