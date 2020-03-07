I am giving Rs 1 crore for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that he will give Rs 1 crore to help in the construction of Lord Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

During his visit to Ayodhya, Shiv Sena chief said, "Today, I want to announce that not from the state govt, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore." Thackeray arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in November last year.

While addressing a gathering, Thackeray said, "I am here to seek blessings of Ram Lalla. I have with me today several members of my 'Bhagwa' family. It is my third visit in last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today."