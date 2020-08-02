‘Millions are sitting unemployed’: Shiv Sena urges Centre to address growing unemployment amid COVID-19

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said on Sunday that the corona crisis has led to 10 crore people getting unemployed and economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield.

"Millions are sitting unemployed today. Innumerable claims of inflation, poverty and unemployment have erupted in society. Economic leadership is more important than leadership in the battlefield," Shiv Sena said.

"The stoves of 40 crore families have been extinguished. What is the solution to their problems? Bhumi pujan of Ram temple will be done, BJP needs Rajasthan, it will happen. Rafale aircraft from France also came to Ambala. But how are those who lost jobs in this period coping with the situation? Will the rulers ever tell them?" it added.