Delhi terror module suspect Zakir Shah had received calls from Pakistan, says Maharashtra ATS chief

Investigation of the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls received by terror suspect Zakir Shaikh revealed that he had received calls from Pakistan, said Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Vineet Agarwal.

"During the investigation, terror suspect Zakir Shaikh's VoIP calls revealed that he received calls from Pakistan. It can't be confirmed that numbers were from Pakistan but IP address was of Pakistan," said the Maharashtra ATS chief.

Zakir Shaikh was arrested by Maharashtra ATS on September 17. He along with two other terror suspects Rizwan Monim and Irfan Shaikh are under Maharashtra ATS custody till October 11.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had recently arrested the third suspect in a case of criminal conspiracy to commit a terror act registered by it, after the Delhi Police recently busted a Pakistan-supported terror module by nabbing six people, a police official said.



The suspect, identified as Irfan Rahmat Ali Shaikh, a resident of Kherwadi in Mumbai's Bandra area who worked as a tailor, was placed under arrest on earlier last month. Some incriminating documents were also recovered from him, he said.



His name had cropped up during the interrogation of Zakir Hussain Shaikh and Rizwan Momin, who were taken into custody by the state ATS earlier this month.



A case was registered against them by the Maharashtra ATS under the UAPA after the Delhi Police's special cell busted a terror module with the arrest six suspects, who were planning to carry out attacks in various parts of the country.



One of the six arrested suspects, Jan Mohammed Shaikh, was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai.



During the investigation, the ATS had registered a separate FIR against one Anthony alias Anwar alias Anas, who is based outside India, and Zakir Hussain Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshweri area in Mumbai, he said.



A look out notice was issued against Shaikh and he was arrested earlier this month, the official said.



During his interrogation, the name of Rizwan Momin had surfaced and the latter was subsequently arrested by the ATS from Mumbra town in neighbouring Thane district.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 02:24 PM IST