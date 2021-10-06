e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:17 PM IST

Cruise ship raid: Mumbai NCB detains one more person in case

ANI
Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai detained one more person in connection with the Cruise ship party case from the Powai area on Tuesday night and seized drugs from his possession.

According to the NCB, the arrested person has been identified as Anchit Kumar.

The NCB is conducting raids in Bandra, Juhu, and Goregaon areas since last night. The NCB on Tuesday had said that a total of 16 arrests have been made so far.

Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

Three accused including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court which remanded them to NCB custody till October 4.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

8C of NDPS Act refers to prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance while Section 20B deals with punishment for producing, manufacturing, possessing, selling, purchasing, transportation, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or use of cannabis.

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there. Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats."Other accused in the case include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:17 PM IST
