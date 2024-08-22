 'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

State child rights body revisits its 2023 proposal of having a wing on the lines of crime branch.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 05:04 AM IST
article-image
'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has reiterated its proposal to create a parallel mechanism within the state's law enforcement system to deal with crimes against women and children.

The child rights body pushed the recommendation, which it had already submitted to the government in December 2023, in the wake of the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a Badlapur school at the hands of a housekeeping staffer.

The proposed structure will be on the lines of the crime branch, with dedicated personnel and presence in police stations across the state. Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that there would be 'mini police stations' or at least a desk at all police stations that would exclusively look after crimes against women and children as the existing staff is often distracted by other responsibilities.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Enhanced Safety, Security, And Hygiene Measures For Women...
article-image

“Whenever there's a need for a bandobast or VIP movement, the entire police staff, including the child protection officers (CPO), have to rush to the spot. If we have a separate structure in place for women and children, they will no longer have to concern themselves with other tasks,” she said.

FPJ Shorts
UGC-NET June 2024: Complete Checklist For Candidates Appearing In August-September CBT Exam
UGC-NET June 2024: Complete Checklist For Candidates Appearing In August-September CBT Exam
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Mumbai: 2,584 Cases Of Crimes Against Women Registered From January To May 2024, With High Detection Rates
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Bombay HC Highlights Basic Probe Tenets Usually Not Followed In Crime Against Women In Public Disrobing Case
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim
Mumbai: 40-Year-Old Thief Arrested For Stealing Silver Worth ₹13,000 From Police Quarters In Mahim

Underscoring that women and children constitute 70% of the state's population, Shah said that the government should be willing to allocate funds for putting this mechanism in place. “The safety of women and child can't be a knee-jerk reaction. Only when a system is working 24x7 than we would be able to see the change. Let Maharashtra be the first state do so,” said Shah.

She further said that many aren't aware of several existing authorities like district child protection units, district women and child officers, special juvenile protection unit and child welfare committee. Shah appealed to every collector to establish a 'child rights park' in their respective districts.

Read Also
Mumbai: GRP Launches Online Survey To Enhance Women's Safety In Local Trains
article-image

Pressing to have Sakhi Savitri committees, which are tasked with ensuring the safety of children at schools, she called for regular 'Bal sabha' meetings in every ward.

Other recommendations

Set up Sakhi Savitri committees at all schools

Conduct regular 'Bal sabha' meetings in every ward

Only 24*7 system can herald positive change

Raise awareness on existing authorities 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

Navi Mumbai: Banker On Run For Cheating Policemen Traced By MNS, Escapes Police Again

'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case

'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case

'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR

FPJ Dialogue: 'MVA Will Corner 80 Defectors,' Says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan

FPJ Dialogue: 'MVA Will Corner 80 Defectors,' Says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan