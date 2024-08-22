'Dedicated Police For Women, Child Protection Need Of The Hour': MSCPCR | Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) has reiterated its proposal to create a parallel mechanism within the state's law enforcement system to deal with crimes against women and children.

The child rights body pushed the recommendation, which it had already submitted to the government in December 2023, in the wake of the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a Badlapur school at the hands of a housekeeping staffer.

The proposed structure will be on the lines of the crime branch, with dedicated personnel and presence in police stations across the state. Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said that there would be 'mini police stations' or at least a desk at all police stations that would exclusively look after crimes against women and children as the existing staff is often distracted by other responsibilities.

“Whenever there's a need for a bandobast or VIP movement, the entire police staff, including the child protection officers (CPO), have to rush to the spot. If we have a separate structure in place for women and children, they will no longer have to concern themselves with other tasks,” she said.

Underscoring that women and children constitute 70% of the state's population, Shah said that the government should be willing to allocate funds for putting this mechanism in place. “The safety of women and child can't be a knee-jerk reaction. Only when a system is working 24x7 than we would be able to see the change. Let Maharashtra be the first state do so,” said Shah.

She further said that many aren't aware of several existing authorities like district child protection units, district women and child officers, special juvenile protection unit and child welfare committee. Shah appealed to every collector to establish a 'child rights park' in their respective districts.

Pressing to have Sakhi Savitri committees, which are tasked with ensuring the safety of children at schools, she called for regular 'Bal sabha' meetings in every ward.

Other recommendations

Set up Sakhi Savitri committees at all schools

Conduct regular 'Bal sabha' meetings in every ward

Only 24*7 system can herald positive change

Raise awareness on existing authorities