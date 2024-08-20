Mumbai: Central Railway Introduces Enhanced Safety, Security, And Hygiene Measures For Women Commuters | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Central Railway, Mumbai Division, has taken significant strides to enhance the safety, security, and hygiene of women commuters. "In a dedicated effort to create a safer environment for women, several new initiatives have been implemented, alongside the strengthening of existing protocols" said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer of CR.

"To ensure the safety of women passengers, the deployment of Lady Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has been intensified. These personnel are now stationed at various platforms to oversee ladies' coaches on arriving trains, ensuring that unauthorized individuals do not enter these coaches. This measure helps maintain a secure environment for women" he said.

Additionally, RPF personnel are now escorting 36 long-distance trains daily, as well as around 20 suburban services, to prevent crimes against passengers, with a particular focus on women and their belongings. A dedicated escort service has also been introduced for 11 suburban services, including four Ladies Special trains, provided by three Lady RPF staff members.

"Night-time security has also been bolstered, with the Government Railway Police (GRP) now escorting 131 suburban services during late hours to ensure the safety of women commuters" said Nila adding that to prevent and detect crimes, particularly those affecting women, seven Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) teams have been deployed at suburban stations. Additionally, 10 specialized teams have been formed to detect passenger luggage theft (PLT) at various posts.

Apart from that an Emergency Talk Back (ETB) System is being installed in 645 ladies' coaches of Mumbai Local Trains to provide immediate communication and response during emergencies. "To further enhance security, CCTV cameras have been installed in 693 ladies' coaches of suburban rakes" said an official.

Furthermore, surveillance through CCTV cameras has been expanded, with 3,817 cameras now covering vulnerable locations across 80 railway stations in the Mumbai Division. These cameras also cover all ladies' coaches of suburban and mail/express trains. The Central Railway is working closely with the GRP, city police, and intelligence agencies, sharing critical information and holding regular coordination meetings to ensure a comprehensive security framework.

Additionally, Central Railway has also launched regular awareness programs on women's security, distributing posters, pamphlets, and handbills, and making announcements at major stations in the Mumbai Division. Moreover, the Railway Helpline No. 139 and GRP Railway Helpline No. 1512 remain operational 24x7, offering immediate assistance and redressal of complaints.

"The Central Railway continues to promote its Smart Sahelee Scheme and Meri Saheli Scheme, both of which focus on ensuring the safe travel of women commuters. Under these schemes, dedicated teams provide support and safety information to women passengers, particularly those traveling alone" said an official adding that Central Railway has introduced the Woloo Women’s Powder Room at several stations, including LTT, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Mulund, and Thane.

This initiative aims to revolutionize hygiene and sanitation facilities for women passengers, providing a dedicated space that includes toilets, wash basins, mirrors, and a retail area for women’s hygiene and beauty products.