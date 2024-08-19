 Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To Ambernath Plant Unrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To Ambernath Plant Unrest

Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To Ambernath Plant Unrest

The disruption stems from an agitation by local transporters who are demanding exclusive rights to transport Rail Neer, a job currently allocated to companies through a tender process managed by IRCTC.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Rail Neer plant in Ambernath | IRCTC

Mumbai: The supply of 'Rail Neer' bottled water has been significantly curtailed across the suburban sections of the Central and Western Railway divisions due to ongoing industrial unrest at the Rail Neer Plant in Ambernath. "Dispatches from the plant have been suspended indefinitely, leading to a shortage of packaged drinking water at several suburban railway stations of Mumbai divisions of Central and Western Railways" said an official.

While the authorities work towards resolving the issue, the unavailability of Rail Neer continues to pose a challenge for commuters, particularly during peak travel times and special occasions such as Raksha Bandhan.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami Starts Shooting For New Project, Fans Say, ‘Happy For His Comeback’
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami Starts Shooting For New Project, Fans Say, ‘Happy For His Comeback’
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23; MEA Reaffirms India’s Commitment To Peaceful Resolution (VIDEO)
PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23; MEA Reaffirms India’s Commitment To Peaceful Resolution (VIDEO)
Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira
Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira
Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To Ambernath Plant Unrest
Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To Ambernath Plant Unrest

The disruption stems from an agitation by local transporters who are demanding exclusive rights to transport Rail Neer, a job currently allocated to companies through a tender process managed by IRCTC. According to sources, local transporters are opposing the involvement of other companies, insisting that only their vehicles should be used for the transport of Rail Neer.

An official at the IRCTC stated, "As per standard norms, we invite tenders and award the contract to the company with the lowest rates. However, the local transporters are opposing this and demanding that only their vehicles be used for transporting Rail Neer. This dispute has severely affected the supply of Rail Neer, but we are actively working to resolve the issue through negotiations with the transporters."

IRCTC typically supplies around 15,000 boxes of Rail Neer daily to the suburban sections of Central and Western Railways, each box containing 12 bottles, totaling approximately 1.8 lakh bottles per day. However, the supply has come to a halt in recent days, leading to a shortage of packaged water at various suburban stations.

Commuters have taken to social media to express their frustration. On August 18, a commuter named Kushal Savant posted on X, stating, "In whole Borivali station, packed water is not available in any of the shops." Similarly, Ankur Pandey, a frequent commuter from Navi Mumbai, reported a water crisis at stations on Monday, noting that most stalls did not have Rail Neer available.

Read Also
Mumbai: CR imposes Rs 50,000 fine on LTT tea stall owner who was seen over charging for Rail Neer
article-image

In response to the shortage, railway authorities are making efforts to ensure the availability of alternative approved brands of packaged water at the stations. A Western Railway official stated, "We are doing our best to secure sufficient supplies of other permitted brands of packed water at the stations." A Central Railway official echoed this sentiment, confirming that stall operators have been instructed to arrange for the supply of other approved brands of packaged water to mitigate the shortage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira

Mira Bhayandar: MLA, Politicos Attend 'Lady Don' Gulshan Patel’s Birthday Bash In Kashimira

Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To...

Mumbai: Rail Neer Supply Disrupted At Central And Western Railways Suburban Stations Due To...

Mumbai Shocker: Priest, Relative Attacked With Stick & Knife In Kandivali Road Rage; 2 Arrested

Mumbai Shocker: Priest, Relative Attacked With Stick & Knife In Kandivali Road Rage; 2 Arrested

Thane: F-TAM Annual Melava On August 25 To Thank Maharashtra Govt For Establishing Telugu Sahitya...

Thane: F-TAM Annual Melava On August 25 To Thank Maharashtra Govt For Establishing Telugu Sahitya...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Urges State Govt To Release Funds For ₹881 Crore Development Of Basic...