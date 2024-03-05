Mumbai: GRP Launches Online Survey To Enhance Women's Safety In Local Trains

Representational Image | PTI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a month-long (March 1-31) online survey whose results are expected to guide policies and initiatives aimed at creating a commuter-friendly and secure experience for all women using Mumbai’s local trains.

According to a GRP official, the survey aims to collect data that will inform measures to enhance safety on the network.

The survey covers a range of topics related to safety, comfort, and overall commuting experiences. Participants are encouraged to provide feedback on existing safety measures and suggest improvements that can further safeguard women during their journeys.

“By sharing their perspectives, commuters play a crucial role in shaping the future safety policies and practices for women travelling on the network,” an official said.

The survey comprises 21 questions, covering topics crucial to enhancing safety. From frequency of travel to preferred routes, passholder status, age group, and purpose of travel, the questionnaire delves into the specifics of women commuters’ daily experiences.

One key aspect of the survey focuses on the perceived safety of 1st Class ladies compartments, particularly after 10pm. This addresses a critical concern for many women who travel during off-peak hours. Additionally, questions regarding the presence of uniformed policemen on railway platforms and inside local trains after 9pm aim to evaluate the effectiveness of current security measures.

Read Also Huge Lack Of Women In Maharashtra Justice System: 2022 Report

The survey also touches on personal experiences of crime or incidents during the past six months, emphasising the importance of reporting such incidents to Railway Police Stations.

Particular attention is given to the satisfaction levels with the police response in case of reported incidents. This feedback will be invaluable in identifying areas for improvement and ensuring that victims of crime receive support and justice.