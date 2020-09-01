Dear Mumbaikars, here’s how you can download Free Press Journal’s e-paper on September 2

A message from FPJ

While several media organisations have asked people not to share their e-papers or PDF, we at the Free Press Journal have always believed that our first priority is to our readers, who we consider part of our family and not just as customers.

A few months ago, a report had claimed that newspapers can take stringent action against those circulating the paper’s PDF on WhatsApp or Telegram.

The Free Press Journal, which has editions in Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain would like to clarify that this is not true. We are dedicated in updating our readers with the latest news through our website and our e-paper. We’ve always reiterated that our paper will always be open to sharing to whoever wants to share it.

The Free Press Journal reiterates its desire to keep all its readers informed and assures you that sharing the PDF or any form of the paper is not an illegal act.

In fact, we’d be delighted if you visit our e-paper, which now comes with video explainers as well, from our reporters.

Note: The Free Press Journal e-paper is available on Paytm now as well.