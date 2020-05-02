FPJ Clarification: There is no ban on sharing The Free Press Journal's e-paper’s PDF on WhatsApp, Telegram or any social media

On Saturday, WhatsApp was abuzz with a news piece claiming that there was a ban on sharing the PDFs of e-papers.

The report claimed that newspapers can take stringent action against those circulating the paper’s PDF on WhatsApp or Telegram.

It went on to add that newspapers would take "stringent action" against those who downloaded PDFs and even jail WhatsApp or Telegraph admins, calling it "newspaper piracy".

It also claimed that that excerpts shouldn’t be shared on social media.

The Free Press Journal, which has editions in Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain would like to clarify that this is not true. We are dedicated in updating our readers with the latest news through our website and our e-paper.

The Free Press Journal reiterates its desire to keep all its readers informed and assures you that sharing the PDF or any form of the paper is not an illegal act.

Note: The Free Press Journal e-paper is available on Paytm now as well.