Dead Body Goes Missing From Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Search On

Thane: One Body Still Missing From CSM Hospital In Kalwa, Police Still Searching | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: It seems that the problems of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) hospital is not taking a full stop. Of the two bodies that Naupada police station sent to CSM hospital, one has gone missing from the troubled hospital.

The FPJ correspondent went to the Naupada police station to find the truth behind the missing body. Initially, a police officer denied that the body went. They later asked how we got the details about it and later a police sub-inspector from the police station said that they don't have any information about it.

Search on for the missing body

One of the police officers from Naupada police station on the condition of anonymity informed us that one body was claimed and we are searching for the other body from the bodies kept at CSM hospital.

The FPJ correspondent when visited the CSM hospital in Kalwa to find the truth behind the missing body the officials at the hospital were passing the buck on the Naupada police station.

Aniruddh Malgaonkar, medical superintendent, CSM hospital said, " We are looking into the matter seriously."Malgaonkar referred us to Dr Ramesh Adhav the deputy medical superintendent to get more details about the missing body.

Adhav said, " The Naupada police have not checked all body kept at the hospital yet. Once they will check they will check it they will be able to identify it."

Police to coordinate with hospital authorities

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, " The two unknown bodies were sent to the CSM hospital so the one body is identified and it has been claimed by his relatives while the other body is not been identified because its been almost 20 days and its becoming difficult to identify it, but soon we will in coordination with hospital officials will look into it."