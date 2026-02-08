RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Defends Reservations, Addresses UCC, Infiltration, And Leadership In Mumbai Lecture

​“For 2000 years of discrimination, 200 years of affirmative action: is that a bad thing?” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asked the audience at the final session of the two-day lecture series on '100 years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons' in Mumbai on Sunday. |

Mumbai: ​“For 2000 years of discrimination, 200 years of affirmative action: is that a bad thing?” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asked the audience at the final session of the two-day lecture series on '100 years of Sangh Journey – New Horizons' in Mumbai on Sunday.

On Misuse of Anti-Discrimination Laws

​Bhagwat, who was answering questions from delegates and invitees, said that the RSS believed that reservations should remain as long as there is a demand for such policies. Saying that members of communities who have benefited from such reservations are themselves giving up special rights to make way for others who have not yet benefited, the RSS Sarsanghchalak said that customs in the past pushed a section of society into deprivation.

​Answering questions about the new University Grants Commission guidelines and complaints that anti-discrimination laws are being misused, Bhagwat said that even the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, would not approve of such misuse.

Border Infiltration: 'Detect and Deploy' Policy

​Asked whether the RSS has 'deprioritised' the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Bhagwat said that while the organisation did not look at the diversity of India's customs and religious laws as an obstacle, a UCC would make the country united. He, however, added that the law should come after preparing citizens through public discussion.

​On infiltration from neighbouring countries, the RSS chief said that the government should follow a 'detect and deport' policy. “It is happening. The SIR (Special Intensive Revision) will help,” said Bhagwat, adding that the public should help the authorities by reporting suspected cases.

​Answering questions about the economy and the effect of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) on employment, Bhagwat said that the country has a large population and needs policies that create employment. “Technology and AI will come; we cannot stop it. We have to embrace it without letting it affect labour. Let us change our focus from 'mass production' to 'production by masses',” Bhagwat stated.

SC/ST Leadership in RSS: "Only Hindu" Qualification

​When asked whether a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe could ever become the RSS Sarsanghchalak, Bhagwat said that being a Brahmin was not a qualification for becoming the chief. “Similarly, being a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe is not a disqualification for becoming the organisation's head. Only a Hindu can become the Sarsanghchalak,” said Bhagwat, explaining that the early predominance of Brahmins in the organisation was because the RSS began its journey in Brahmin localities. “As we spread geographically, we will have all classes; all classes are now represented in the RSS.”

Retirement? "We Draw the Last Drop of Blood"

​Replying to a question about continuing to lead the RSS after completing 75 years, Bhagwat said that when he dropped hints about retiring, colleagues have asked him 'Why, what is wrong with you. Continue your work. We will not allow anyone to retire till we have drawn the last drop of blood from that person,” Bhagwat told an audience who laughed heartily.

​Explaining the organisation's views on the use of English, Bhagwat said that a foreign language will never become the mode of communication for the RSS. “The local language and Hindi, and Sanskrit in some ways, will be our languages of communication. However, this does not mean that we will not use English if communication is impossible without it."

Dismissal of Break-Up Threats

​Bhagwat dismissed threats by extremist groups that India will break up by 2047, noting that 500 years of badshahis and 200 years of colonial rule could not break the country. “If nobody could break up India then, how can they do it in an independent India? Do you think it is possible?” asked Bhagwat.

​About religious conversions, Bhagwat said that Indians have the right of choice of religion. “But coercive conversions should stop; Ghar wapsi is the answer to this problem,” said Bhagwat.

​Commenting on questions about the Right To Education Act and the exclusion of minority communities from the purview of the law, Bhagwat said that laws will be misused. “There are snags that need to be addressed. However, we do not do 'backseat driving',” Bhagwat said, indicating that the RSS will not force its views on the ruling party.

On Communist Party's Limited Growth

​When asked why the Communist Party, which is also a century old in India, did not grow like the RSS, Bhagwat said that the question should be addressed to the Communists. In a lighter vein, Bhagwat added: “But if they want advice, they can come to us.”

​To a question on whether the ascension of the Bharatiya Janata Party to power has helped the RSS, Bhagwat's answer was curt: “We have grown on our own account. They are all independent groups; each one runs their own policies. We do not force anyone to follow our orders. But sometimes, their sins do come to haunt us.”

