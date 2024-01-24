Dawood Ibrahim's Henchman Sachin Gajanan Shette Arrested After Jumping Parole

Representational Photo |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit 9 has arrested an alleged henchman of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, on charges of possessing a country-made pistol and live cartridges. Sachin Gajanan Shette, 47, with a criminal history including murder, extortion, and assault cases in Mumbai and Mira-Bhyander Vasai- Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Despite being on parole, Shette failed to return to jail after the stipulated period, leading to the filing of an FIR against him at Mira Road police station.

Who Is Sachin Gajanan Shette?

Shette’s criminal journey began in 2000 with a murder in Borivali, resulting in his initial arrest and subsequent confinement in Arthur Road Jail. During his incarceration, he reportedly established connections with Dawood Ibrahim’s operatives and was implicated in an intra-gang conflict that led to the killing of another inmate at the jail.

Police sources said that Shette took over as a gangster and ran an extortion racket while serving a sentence in Byculla jail. His criminal record includes a 2008 MCOCA booking in a murder case where a showroom owner’s intended target was replaced by the accidental killing of a security guard.

Shette has a history of parole violations, with a previous instance in 2014 involving the possession of weapons during parole in Mulund. In 2013, he faced arrest in connection with a murder and attempted murder case.