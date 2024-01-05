 Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's Two Ancestral Properties In Maharashtra Sold For ₹2.03 Crore At Auction
A total of four properties, located at Mumbke village in Khed tehsil of coastal Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra, were available at the auction, but no bids were received for two of them

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, January 05, 2024, 09:14 PM IST
article-image

The auction of forfeited ancestral properties of fugitive designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim was conducted at Aaykar Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday afternoon. Only two of the total four properties were auctioned while the other two including Ibrahim’s childhood home and mango orchards failed to get successful bids.

The auction for a total of four properties at Mumbke and Lotte villages of Khed Taluka in coastal Ratnagiri district with a total reserves price of ₹19 lakh received successful bids for only two of the properties registered in the name of Ibrahim’s mother Amina Bi.

An agricultural plot measuring 170.98 sq mt received the highest bid of ₹2.01 crore against the reserve price of ₹15,440 while another agricultural land measuring 1730 sq mt fetched the highest bid of ₹3.28 lakh against the reserve price of ₹1,56,270.

Buyer's name not disclosed

The two agricultural plots received four and three bidders with a single person emerging as the successful bidder for both of them. The name of the bidder was not disclosed by the competent authority under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

“The properties belong to Dawood Ibrahim's mother, Amina Bi. SAFEMA attached these properties in connection with cases related to smuggling and violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against Dawood Ibrahim and his family members,” said a SAFEMA statement.

A key accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts that killed 257, Ibrahim lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983, where his father was a police constable posted in the Mumbai police crime branch. The government had in the past identified and auctioned several properties of Ibrahim’s family including a restaurant sold for ₹4.53 crore; six flats sold for ₹3.53 crore and a guest house that fetched ₹3.52 crore.

Earlier in December 2020, Ibrahim’s assets in Ratnagiri were auctioned for ₹1.10 crore which, included 2 plots and a defunct petrol pump. The properties in Lote village of Khed taluka were registered in the name of his sister late Haseena Parkar.

A 600 sq ft flat in Nagpada was auctioned in April 2019 for ₹1.80 crore and in 2018, SAFEMA officials auctioned his property at Pakmodia Street with a reserved price of ₹79.43 lakh. The property was sold to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for ₹3.51 crore.

Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai

Aayakar Bhavan in south Mumbai | VGP

VGP

