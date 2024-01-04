Mumbai: Hindu Mahasabha Chief Swami Chakrapani To Bid For Dawood's Ancestral Properties In Auction

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani | ANI photo

Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani will bid for the four ancestral properties of fugitive global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar at Mumbke and Lotte village of Khed taluka, Ratnagiri, in an auction to be held on Friday in Mumbai and has announced plans to build a grand temple dedicated to Lord of justice Chitragupta.

The auction of Dawood's childhood home and three other agricultural plots were seized by authorities under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

Chakrapani's claims

Chakrapani claimed that he will personally participate in the auction to acquire the fugitive terrorist properties to make India's largest Chitragupta temple along with Lord Shiva and Ram-Sita temples. "The purpose of establishing Lord Chitragupta is to create awareness of justice for our crimes and misdeeds.

Lord Chitragupta keeps records of all actions and deeds to give appropriate rewards and punishment. Dawood Ibrahim betrayed India, killed innocent people and plotted bomb blasts. He will be punished for his crime by Lord Chitragupta,” claimed Swami Chakrapani.

The properties include a bungalow, mango orchards and agricultural plots registered in the name of Dawood's mother Amina Bi with a total valuation of Rs19 lakh. A key accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts that killed 257, Dawood had lived in the Mumbake village before moving to Mumbai in 1983 where his father was a police constable posted in Mumbai Police crime branch.

Auction of Dawood's properties

The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about the auction of the four Kaskar properties (edition dated December 23). The public notice for auction of the properties was issued on 21 November 2023 with a reserve price of Rs9.5 lakh for agricultural plot while another farm land was for Rs8 lakh, both located at Mumbke village of Khed taluka. Another property including a bungalow with mango orchard is in the adjacent Lotte village.

The government had in the past identified and auctioned several properties of the Dawood Ibrahim family including a restaurant sold for Rs4.53 crore; six flats sold for Rs3.53 crore and a guest house that fetched Rs3.52 crore.

Earlier in December 2020, Dawood's assets in Ratnagiri were auctioned for Rs 1.10 crore which included two plots and a defunct petrol pump. The properties in Lotte village of Khed taluka were registered in the name of Dawood's sister late Haseena Parkar.

A 600sqfeet flat in Nagpada was auctioned in April 2019 for Rs1.80 crore and prior to that, in 2018, SAFEMA officials had auctioned Dawood’s property at Pakmodia Street with reserve price of Rs79.43 lakh which was bought by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for Rs3.51 crore.

Properties under hammer

First: Area 10,420.5 sqm, reserve price Rs9.4 lakh

Second: Area 8,953 sqm, reserve price Rs 8 lakh

Third: Area 171 sqm, reserve price Rs 15,440

Fourth: Area 1,730 sq m, reserve price Rs 1.5 lakh