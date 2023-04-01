Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till April 17

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab seeks HC protection in Dapoli resort case | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Friday extended until April 17 the interim protection granted to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab in connection with his writ petition seeking quashing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case linked to the Sai Resort in Dapoli against him.

The HC had earlier granted him protection from coercive action till March 20 and it was later continued till date. On March 28, the court allowed Parab to amend the plea to add additional grounds pursuant to the order by the sessions court.

According to a report in The Hindu, a division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MM Shukre extended interim protection.

The ED previously contended that Parab and businessman Sadanad Kadam got permission illegally for conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural purpose and constructed the resort violating coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms.

Background of the case

According to the complaint, Parab had constructed unauthorized structures in the resort without obtaining the necessary permissions from the authorities. The local residents had raised concerns about the environmental damage caused by the construction.

In December last year, the Income Tax Department served notice to the resort under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act as the I-T department claims Parab is beneficial owner and that Kadam is a facade.

Parab denied all allegations against him

The ED had also attached Parab's assets worth Rs 10.20 crore over the same case earlier this year.

The probe began after Ministry of Environment filed a complaint against Parab, Sai Resort and others before a judicial magistrate in Dapoli for violating The Environment (Protection) Act; an FIR has been filed by Dapoli Police as well.

Parab, who is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had denied the allegations and claimed that the construction was legal and had all necessary permissions.