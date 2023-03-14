Dapoli resort case: ED says official gave permission under pressure from Anil Parab

Uddhav faction's Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab | ANI

Mumbai: In a money laundering case concerning former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, a special court on Tuesday remanded Jayram Deshpande, a former sub-divisional officer, Dapoli, in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till Saturday.

In 2017, the official allegedly gave permission for illegal construction on the one-acre Ratnagiri land that was in a coastal regulatory zone’s “no-development zone” and, at the time, unofficially purchased by the Sena leader.

“Under pressure and influence of Anil Parab”

The agency’s remand application before the court stated that “under pressure and influence of Anil Parab” he passed an approval order in Sep 2017 for non-agricultural permission and construction of a one-storey twin bungalow. It said he “misused his position and illegally granted permission” for conversion of the land from agricultural to non-agricultural, that is, commercial and residential. It said he had complete knowledge that the land falls within the no-development zone.

It said further that the official ignored a communication of the area’s Town Planning Department to the Revenue Department the following month, in which it had mentioned that no development is permissible in the area as it is within 200 metres (from sea).

Instead of one-storey Parab constructed two-storey

Further, it said that though the permission was granted for a one-storey twin bungalow, Parab constructed a two-storey resort and yet the official did not inform his superior officer, the district collector, for demolishing the structure. Thus, the application stated, he knowingly indulged in generation of proceeds of crime of Rs10 crore, including the value of the land and the resort.

Special Judge MG Deshpande, while remanding the accused till March 18, said in the order that it is a fact that he was informed that the land falls under CRZ and still granted permission. The court said this “speaks volumes”. It added that he has played an important role and a thorough investigation is necessary.

