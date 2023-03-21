 Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

Parab, a former state minister, had filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the ED case and had sought interim protection from arrest.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case  | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till March 23 the interim protection for 'no coercive action' against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities involving a resort at Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. 

Parab, a former state minister, had filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the ED case and had sought interim protection from arrest. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody
article-image

Oral assurance to continue till March 23

On March 14, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for ED, had made a statement before a bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that no coercive action would be taken against Parab till March 20. 

On Monday, the bench headed by Justice Dere was not available, following which Parab's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the matter before another division bench headed by Justice G S Kulkarni. Desai requested that the interim protection of no coercive action be extended for a few more days.

ASG Singh said his earlier oral assurance can be continued till March 23.

The bench accepted Singh's assurance and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday before the bench headed by Justice Dere.

Read Also
Dapoli resort case: ED says official gave permission under pressure from Anil Parab
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case 

SC directs all High Courts to establish online RTI portal within 3 months

SC directs all High Courts to establish online RTI portal within 3 months

Dabholkar murder case: HC to decide next week whether it will continue monitoring probe

Dabholkar murder case: HC to decide next week whether it will continue monitoring probe

Palghar mob lynching: SC nod to list pleas seeking CBI probe in the 2020 incident

Palghar mob lynching: SC nod to list pleas seeking CBI probe in the 2020 incident

Bombay HC asks SP MLA Rais Shaikh to convert his plea against Maharashtra's inter-faith marriage...

Bombay HC asks SP MLA Rais Shaikh to convert his plea against Maharashtra's inter-faith marriage...