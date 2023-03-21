Mumbai: HC extends interim relief for Anil Parab in Dapoli resort case | ANI

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended till March 23 the interim protection for 'no coercive action' against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities involving a resort at Dapoli in coastal Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Parab, a former state minister, had filed a petition in the high court seeking to quash the ED case and had sought interim protection from arrest.

Oral assurance to continue till March 23

On March 14, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for ED, had made a statement before a bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that no coercive action would be taken against Parab till March 20.

On Monday, the bench headed by Justice Dere was not available, following which Parab's counsel Amit Desai mentioned the matter before another division bench headed by Justice G S Kulkarni. Desai requested that the interim protection of no coercive action be extended for a few more days.

ASG Singh said his earlier oral assurance can be continued till March 23.

The bench accepted Singh's assurance and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday before the bench headed by Justice Dere.

