 Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody

Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody | Representative Image

A former sub-divisional officer of Dapoli Jayram Deshpande arrested recently in connection with a money laundering case concerning a Dapoli resort linked with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Anil Parab was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody by a special court.

The Enforcement Directorate had made allegations of his giving permissions for construction of structures in the ecologically sensitive land that falls under the Coastal Regulatory Zone’s ‘no-development’ zone in spite of communications from other departments against it. 

Read Also
Mumbai: Gang consumes drugs, alcohol post-midnight near MHB Colony Police station in Borivali;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bid on Nusli Wadia: 'CBI miserably failed to prove conspiracy'

Bid on Nusli Wadia: 'CBI miserably failed to prove conspiracy'

Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody

Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody

'Every SC judge works for 7 days a week': CJI Chandrachud on issue of long court vacations

'Every SC judge works for 7 days a week': CJI Chandrachud on issue of long court vacations

Appeal to promote Maharashtra's ACF dismissed by SC

Appeal to promote Maharashtra's ACF dismissed by SC

Gujarat HC fines man for seeking girlfriend's custody from her husband

Gujarat HC fines man for seeking girlfriend's custody from her husband