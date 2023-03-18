Mumbai: Official arrested in Dapoli resort case remanded in judicial custody | Representative Image

A former sub-divisional officer of Dapoli Jayram Deshpande arrested recently in connection with a money laundering case concerning a Dapoli resort linked with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Anil Parab was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody by a special court.

The Enforcement Directorate had made allegations of his giving permissions for construction of structures in the ecologically sensitive land that falls under the Coastal Regulatory Zone’s ‘no-development’ zone in spite of communications from other departments against it.