 Dangerous Bridges: BMC Faces Criticism For Allowing Ganesh Processions Despite Concerns
On Tuesday, the BMC Commissioner appealed to devotees to travel safely and carry the Ganesh procession carefully over the rail over bridges that are in dangerous condition.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Dangerous Bridges: BMC Faces Criticism For Allowing Ganesh Processions Despite Concerns | representative pic/ ANI

Mumbai: BMC has declared 13 bridges as dangerous for carrying Ganesh idol processions, but opposition parties and activists have criticized BMC for not repairing or reconstructing these bridges. Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, "I don't understand why the BMC administration didn't undertake the work of bridge renovation or repair.

If the administration can spend thousands of crores on beautification work, then why not on repairing old bridges or constructing new ones? I feel that the administration might not have room to favour contractors in bridge repair, so BMC might have avoided repairing them," Raja added.

Activist slams BMC officials

Kamlakar Shenoy, a social activist, questioned, "Were the BMC engineers and Additional Commissioners asleep? Why didn't they realize the condition of old and dilapidated bridges? Additional commissioners and the vigilance department are also responsible for this kind of work because they should have asked engineers what they are doing and why they didn't timely alert the administration about the repairs of the bridges."

Shenoy further added, "If the bridges are dangerous, then how can you allow citizens to pass through them? BMC should not permit processions over the bridges and should provide alternate routes. If any unfortunate incident occurs, then Additional commissioners should be held responsible because they play with the lives of innocent people under the pressure of politicians."

On Tuesday, the BMC Commissioner appealed to devotees to travel safely and carry the Ganesh procession carefully over the rail over bridges that are in dangerous condition. BMC clarified that the repairing work of some dangerous bridges will take place after the monsoon. The administration urged devotees to follow the instructions of Traffic police. Curry Road bridge, the bridge over Chinchpokali station, Mandlik bridge near Byculla station are in a dilapidated condition and cannot bear more than 16 tons of weight. BMC urged devotees and mandals to avoid gathering on the bridges and performing dances on them.

List of Dangerous Bridges:

Central Railway Bridges:

Ghatkopar Railover bridge

Curry road station

Chinchpokali rail over bridge

Byculla rail over bridge

Western Rail Bridges:

Marine line rail over bridges

Sandhurst road bridge

French bridge between Grant Road and Churni Road

Kenady Rail over bridge (bridge between Grant Road and Churni Road)

Falkland bridge (bridge between Grant Road and Mumbai Central)

Bailasis bridge near Mumbai Central station

Mahalaxmi rail over bridge

Prabhadevi-Carol rail over bridge

Lokmanya Tilak rail over bridge at Dadar

