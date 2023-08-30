Mumbai News: Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Directs BMC To Set Up Help Desks At Civic Hospitals For Patients' Assistance

Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Mumbai: Guardian Minister of Mumbai suburban district Mangal Prabhat Lodha asked BMC to establish help desks for Patients at the main hospitals and suburban clinics of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation to provide assistance to citizens.

Today, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation declared the commencement of the help desk initiative. The help desk initiative has been named as "Rugna Mitra," and cabins for these help desks will be set up near the main hospital entrances or registration counters.

Details On Help Desk

At the main hospitals, the help desk will operate at 3 AM, 2 PM and 1 AM, while at the suburban clinics, it will function at 2 AM and 2 PM. Trained staff members will be appointed for the help desks to offer organized support to patients and their families, provide timely information, and possess excellent communication and soft skills. These appointed employees will have proficiency in Marathi, Hindi, and English languages, along with computer literacy.

The help desk will also be equipped with computers, telephone lines, registration logs, and informational brochures.