Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: BMC Cautions Carrying Ganpati Idols Over 'Dangerous' Bridges

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed his officers to take review of the route of arrival of Ganesh idols arrival and immersion in their respective jurisdiction and fill up potholes if routes are found pothole riddles. Chahal has also appealed citizens, devotees and Ganesh mandals to organise procession carefully over the rail over bridges and to follow suggestions given by the BMC and Mumbai Traffic Police.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from September 19 to September 28 this year. For the smooth celebration of festival, BMC is taking various measures such as repairing of roads, keeping the Ganesh pandals area clean, providing adequate security at the site of immersion, giving permissions to Ganesh mandals and other facilities. Accordingly, Chahal has issued directions to all Ward offices, Zonal offices to complete all the work related to the festival on time. The directions include, filling up of potholes and ensure potholes will not appear on the roads in next one week.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Infrastructure, Ulhas Mahale will take review and make report of the work and will submit the report to Joint Commissioner Chandrashekhar Chaure. Commissioner Chahal has also made it clear to his subordinate that if officers are facing any problem while completion of work, Then they should contact Additional Commissioner, Project P. Velarasu so arrangement can be done.

Moreover, BMC has also appealed devotees to travel safely and carry Ganesh procession carefully over the rail over bridges which are in dangerous condition. BMC has also made it clear that the repairing work of some dangerous bridges will be taken after the monsoon. administration appealed devotees to follow instructions of Traffic police.

Curry road bridge, bridge over Chinchpokali station, Mandalik bridge near Byculla station are in dilapidated condition and can't bear more than 16 ton weight. BMC has appealed devotees and mandals should try not to gather on the bridges. BMC also appealed mandals that they should not allow devotees to dance over the bridge and carry procession as soon as possible on the bridge.

List of dangerous bridges in Mumbai

Bridges in the Central Railway line

1) Ghatkopar Railover bridge

2) Cury road station

3) Chinchpokali rail over bridge

4) Byculla rail over bridge

Western Rail bridges

1) Marine line rail over bridges

2) Sandhurst road bridge

3) French bridge between Grant road and Churni road

4) Kenady Rail over bridge ( bridge between Grant road and Churni road)

5) Falkland bridge ( bridge between Grant road and Mumbai Central)

6) Bailasis bridge near Mumbai Central station

7) Mahalaxmi rail over bridge

8) Prabhadevi-Carol rail over bridge

9) Lokmanya Tilak rail over bridge at Dadar

