Thane Municipal Corporation Organises 'Ganeshotsav Aaras' Contest For Public Ganesh Mandals

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has arranged a 'Ganeshotsav Aaras' competition for Public Ganeshotsav Mandals within the TMC jurisdiction. Abhijit Bangar, the Administrator and Commissioner of TMC, has extended an invitation to public organisations to participate in this event.

The victorious public Ganesh Mandals in the competition will be honored with prizes: the first prize amounts to Rs. 10,000, the second prize to Rs. 7,500, and the third prize to Rs. 6,500. In total, eight prizes, along with mementos and citations, will be presented. In addition to the Aaras contest, awards will also be given for the 'Best Idol' and 'Cleanliness' categories.

Terms and conditions for competition

Organisations interested in participating in the competition, as well as Ganeshotsav Mandals, can obtain the application form from the Information and Public Relations Department at Mahapalika Bhavan, First Floor, Pachapakhadi, Thane (West). The forms will be available between 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The deadline for submitting applications is September 8, 2023. Applications received after this date will not be considered.

TMC has established the following terms and conditions for the competition:

Ganesh Mandals celebrating public Ganeshotsav until Anant Chaturdashi within the TMC jurisdiction are eligible for participation in the Aaras competition. These Mandals must be registered with the Charity Commissioner (a copy of the registration must be attached with the application).

Mandals should incorporate eco-friendly elements in their decorations while organizing Ganeshotsav. The evaluation will consider both the artistic aspects and the message conveyed by the scene. Preference will be given to performances by local artists. Scenes depicting intolerance towards any religion will not be eligible for prizes.

Actions related to Nirmalya disposal and cleanliness will be given special consideration. It is also mandatory to display information, boards, hoardings, and messages concerning activities of public interest by the state government, Thane Municipal Corporation, and the Election Commission.

The review appointment time will be communicated to the participating Mandals in advance. Reviewers will conduct a single review visit. During this visit, the entire scene must be set up and ready. The decisions of the reviewers will be final and binding.

If there is a visual or audio clip, the audio will be played for a maximum of 10 minutes. If the summary of the scene is in written form, the decision will be based on the written content. It is mandatory to record a video of the scene and provide it on a pen drive. This will facilitate the reviewers in assessing the scene during the decision-making process.

TMC Chief Bangar has further clarified that the terms and conditions established for the participating Ganesh Mandals in the public Ganeshotsav Aaras competition will continue to be applicable.

