Mumbai: Streets Burst With Color And Devotion Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Ganesh Chaturthi, one of Mumbai's most anticipated and vibrant festivals, is a celebration that brings the city to life with immense joy, devotion, and cultural richness.
This grand spectacle, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity revered as the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune.
Ganesh Chaturthi transcends religious boundaries and unites people from all walks of life. It is a time when the city of Mumbai comes alive with a shared sense of devotion, cultural pride, and unity.
The festival typically spans ten days, culminating in the grand immersion ritual known as "Visarjan."
