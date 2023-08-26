Mumbai News: Order On Loudspeaker Use Irks Ganesh Mandals

File

Mumbai: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, an administrative order allowing use of loudspeakers till midnight for three days instead of four like 2022 has irked sarvajanik Ganesh mandals. They were expecting that the government would extend the four-day leeway, however, it turned out to be otherwise.

During the mass celebrations of the 11-day-long Ganpati festival, public organisers rope in orchestras and organise cultural programmes to keep devotees hooked. The events go on till late night hence mandals were anticipating that the government will allow additional days for loudspeaker use.

"Matter to be raised before CM Shinde," says Naresh Dahibavkar

Naresh Dahibavkar, Chairman of Ganesh Utsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “We will raise the matter before Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and request him to increase the number of days for using loudspeakers till midnight. From 2013 until last year, loudspeakers have been played till late night for four days during Ganeshotsav. However, the collector's order has struck one day, citing that Gauri Ganesh visarjan will fall on the fifth day of the festival.” Usually, one of the major Ganpati immersions is done on the seventh day, but the same has been shifted two days back owing to Hindu panchang. Since there will be two less days of celebrations, the authorities found it wise to reduce one day for using loudspeakers till midnight.

As per the central government rules, every state can relax loudspeaker-related norms for a total 15 days in a year. This year, the following 12 days have been exempted: Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Dr Ambedkar jayanti, Maharashtra day, three days of Ganeshotsav, two days in Navratri, Laxmi pujan in Diwali, Christmas and December 31.