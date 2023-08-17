Mumbai News: Ahead of Ganesh Festivals, Politics Heat Up Around Potholes On Highways

Potholes on Highways | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The political landscape in the state is heating up over the issue of potholes on highways, particularly in the lead-up to the Ganesh festival, during which hundreds of thousands of devotees utilize the Mumbai-Goa highway to travel to their villages for the 10-day celebration.

The state of the Mumbai-Goa highway, especially over a 125 km stretch between Panvel and Mahad, is notably dire. PWD minister Ravindra Chavan has reiterated several times in the past that ongoing work on a new highway is causing heavy traffic on sections of the old highway, resulting in potholes.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also indicated that while efforts are being made to address the potholes, work is underway to complete at least one lane of the new highway in order to alleviate traffic congestion during the Ganesh festival. However, the sluggish pace of progress on these assurances has spurred public outcry. Seizing the political opportunity, the MNS announced a fresh agitation for pothole-free roads on Wednesday.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Calls for Citizen Agitation for Better Roads

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray spoke at a party rally in Panvel on Wednesday, directing criticism at the state's political leadership and urging party members to initiate an agitation for improved road conditions. The Panvel unit of the MNS organized the 'Nirdhar Melava' (Resolve Rally) to expedite the completion of the Mumbai-Goa highway. Organizers stated that work on the highway has been ongoing for the past 12-13 years and that they are now determined to expedite its completion.

"We do not wish to inconvenience the public, but the agitation should be such that it compels the government to take swift action and ensure early completion of the road work," Thackeray conveyed to party members during the rally, encouraging them to launch the agitation from Panvel to Sawantwadi.

Thackeray also implored party members to monitor other developments in Konkan. "You should be attentive to who is visiting the villages and purchasing land, among other matters. Otherwise, much like in other places, the entire Konkan region will find itself having to speak Hindi tomorrow, and the area will be marred," Raj Thackeray emphasized while addressing party workers in Panvel.

Raj Thackeray: Are Potholes Resembling Moon-like Craters?

Drawing an indirect comparison to the Chandrayaan mission, Raj Thackeray remarked, "What purpose does that Chandrayaan serve? It would have truly benefited the people if it had been sent to Maharashtra. Thanks to the graciousness of the state government, all our highways now resemble the surface of the Moon, and Chandrayaan could have aided in their study."

"Given that India can dispatch a Chandrayaan, why can't we repair potholes and complete our highways?" he queried.

While the Shiv Sena maintains a significant presence across Konkan, the Shiv Sena (UBT) still commands considerable influence in the region, despite notable leaders such as Narayan Rane and Ramdas Kadam switching to the BJP under CM Shinde's leadership. The MNS's decision to highlight the issue of potholes and unfinished roads through their agitation is viewed as a challenge to the Shiv Sena (UBT) to sustain their foothold in the area.

