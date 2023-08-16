Mumbai: Devotees Face Inconvenience During Movement Of Ganesh Idols As BMC Fails To Prune Trees

FPJ

Mumbai: As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and ganesh mandals have started decorating pandals with some bringing idols in advance to avoid rain and traffic jams on the festival day, the actual day of the lord Ganesha’s arrival. The groups who brought the idols to pandals faced inconvenience as the BMC had not pruned tree branches properly.

One incident occurred in the Kurla area near the Safed Pool Desouza compound. An idol couldn’t pass through a path as tree branches hindered the movement. Later, with the help of devotees, the idol was let pass as they held the branches on one side. A similar incident occurred in the Chinchpokli area forcing the people to bend tree branches from one side and let the movement pass on.

The Ganesh Utsav Samanvay Samiti has issued a letter to all the ganesh mandals of Mumbai to ensure tree pruning is conducted properly by the BMC on the route of idol making factory to their ganesh pandals.

Naresh Dahibawkar, the chairman of the samiti, said “I was taking a review of co-ordination committee members around Dadar, Parel, lal baug area where i saw idols being brought to the pandals. The BMC had not finished its potholes filling work and whichever potholes they had filled up was uneven.”

He also, “There were huge trees beside the roads and their branches were creating hurdles. I have appealed to various mandals to take a review of their areas and inform us so that the committee can pursue the matter with the BMC.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)