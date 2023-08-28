Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC To Build Three Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Lord Ganesh Idol Immersion

Salman Ansari

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to establish three artificial ponds for eco-friendly Lord Ganesh idol immersions this year. These ponds will be created at Shivar Garden, Joggers Park in Mira Road, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar.

Additionally, 25 idol collection centres will be installed at strategic locations in all the six administrative wards of the twin city. Devotees can perform the pre-immersion pujas at home before giving the idols to the immersion centres.

Eco-friendly immersions

Since its inception in 2012, the civic body’s initiative of eco-friendly immersions started gaining acceptance despite the initial reluctance. Last year, the MBMC recorded over 700 immersions across the three artificial ponds, indicating heightened eco-consciousness among devotees. To provide a boost to this initiative, partitions have been built inside 12 lakes to immerse idols, informed city engineer, Deepak Khambit. He added, “The importance of eco-friendly farewells will be promoted to keep a check on the unabated pollution of natural water bodies.” As a token of appreciation, the MBMC awarded “Paryavaran Rakshak” (Environment Protector) certificates to devotees who opted for eco-friendly immersions last year.

24 immersion points in Mira Bhayanadar

Apart from the 323 idols of Goddess Gauri which were immersed on the sixth day, the total count of Lord Ganesh idols in the twin-city during Ganesh Utsav in 2022 reached 18,950, reflecting an average annual increase of 10%. The collection points received approximately 2,000 idols last year.

Apart from the artificial ponds and collection points, the twin-city boasts 24 immersion points, including creeks and natural water bodies. This year, the ten-day celebrations will commence on Tuesday, September 19.

