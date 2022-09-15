Cyrus Mistry death: Anahita Pandole, driver of the ill-fated Mercedes car undergoes surgery

Anahita Pandole | Facebook/ Jame Jamshed

Dr Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car which met with an accident killing former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, was operated on today for pelvic reconstruction.

The surgery was performed by team of experts at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, opinions of various experts across America, UK, Europe and other countries was taken. This development was confirmed by the chief executive officer of the hospital.

Reconstructive pelvic surgery is corrective surgery of the pelvic organs to repair abnormalities caused by uterine prolapse, urinary incontinence, endometriosis or prior surgeries in the pelvic region. These procedures repair the abnormalities without removing the organs.

The team that conducted the surgery comprised Dr Vaibhav Bagaria, Director, Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Dilip Tanna, Mentor Orthopedics, Dr Darius Soonawala, Consultant Orthopedics and senior anaesthetist Dr Daisy along with trained nurses and technicians.

Dr Peter Giannoudis,Chairman of Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopedics Surgery at the University of Leeds, was flown from the UK to provide the team with expert advice.

“With a team of 20 plus multi-disciplinary experts, we have been monitoring the condition of Dr Anahita closely for the last 11 days before planning any surgical intervention. Pelvic surgery was concluded today morning with precise techniques, clinical skills and modern technologies," said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO of the hospital.

"This will enable the recovery of the injuries caused post the traumatic accident. I am grateful to our surgical teams and for the advice provided by Dr Peter V Giannoudis," he added.

He also said that Dr Anahita's husband, Darius Pandole who underwent minor surgery for forearm fixation last week is now stable and is under observation.