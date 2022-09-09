FADA will run safety campaign to buckle up car owners after Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident | ANI

Following the death of well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail in India on Friday said that dealers will run a safety campaign across the country.

Talking to ANI, FADA President, Manish Raj Singhania said that we are saddened by the death of Mistry.

"FADA has decided to start a safety campaign buckle up safety for the customers. We are chalking out the plan and will soon announce the campaign which will run across the country. FADA is the apex national body of automobile retail industry in India engaged in the sale, service and spares of 2/3 Wheelers, Passenger Cars, UVs, Commercial Vehicles and Tractors." he said.

FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 26,500 dealerships including multiple Associations of Automobile Dealers at the Regional, State and City levels representing the entire Auto Retail Industry.

FADA on Friday announced the Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022 results which were undertaken in association with Premon Asia, a consumer-insight-led consulting and advisory firm based out of Singapore. According to the study Kia in 4W Mass, Volvo in 4W Luxury, HMSI in 2-Wheeler and VECV in Commercial Vehicles hold Pole positions.

"Three winners from last year have maintained their leadership positions in their respective segments. While their performance is commendable, some of the most improved OEMs also deserve a mention," Singhania said.

Hyundai Motors India improved its performance by 119 points to end at number 2 in the 4Wheeler Passenger Mass segment.

Royal Enfield jumped several notches to bag the third spot in the 2-Wheeler Mass market segment, improving by 151 points over its last year's performance.

All the players in the CV segment have improved and VECV while maintaining its top slot has improved by 163 points over its last year's performance, the highest by an individual OEM across the industry.

"Commenting on the study, Sinhghania said, "FADA's Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022 continues to examine the health of the relationship between Auto Dealers and their OEMs post the covid era. The overall improvements seen across all value chains demonstrate the significance of conducting this annual study in identifying and addressing relevant issues that are critical to strengthening the partnership between the two stakeholders. While we welcome the efforts shown by OEMs in improving key issues related to sales, delivery and after-sales, dealers continue to expect higher transparency in matters related to dealership viability and a fair and balanced business policy," he further said.

FADA Vice President and Chairman DSS-22, C S Vigneshwar said, "I am ecstatic to say that FADA's DSS'22 continued to get more than 2,000 responses. This shows the trust which the Dealers have in this study in terms of raising their concerns which can then be addressed by their OEMs in a logical manner.

While product reliability and durability coupled with efficient training programmes for sales and service teams remained the strengths cutting across all segments, involvement of dealers in OEM's policy making and openness to direct inputs along with overall dealership viability remained the biggest areas to be worked upon." PremonAsia Founder and CEO, Mr Rajeev Lochan said, "As post-COVID business normalization sets in, dealers are showing a shift in expectations with aspects related to sales and delivery and after-sales assuming greater importance than 2021. While the improvements made by OEMs in these factors are encouraging, the expectations on Dealer's business viability and the role of regional sales and service teams in representing Dealer's voice back to the head office will be vital in the foreseeable future."