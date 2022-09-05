Who is Anahita Pandole? Mumbai doctor who was in car crash with Cyrus Mistry

Anahita Pandole | Facebook/ Jame Jamshed

Scion of India illustrious business families--Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Tata Sons Chairperson, Cyrus Mistry passed away on Sunday, September 4, in a car accident. Mistry was accompanied by family friends--Darius and Jehangir Pandole and Darius' wife Dr Anahita Pandole.

Mistry (54) and Jehangir both died on the spot while Anahita, who was driving the car, and her husband are in critical condition. They are being treated in a Mumbai hospital presently.

Who is Anahita Pandole?

Anahita Pandole is Mumbai's top gynecologist and is associated with hospitals like Jaslok, Breach Candy, Masina and BD Petit Parsee General Hospital.

Pandole is an alumna of TNMC and Nair Hospitals in Mumbai where she studied and eventually specialized in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Apart from being honorary consultant in top hospitals, she is also recognised teacher for University of Mumbai and Diplomat of National Board of Examinations.

She is a prime obstetrician in Departmen of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics; her areas of interest are: High Risk Obstetrics, Pelvic Endoscopy and Infertility. She also has scores of papers and publications in her name.

Pandole is also known for social contributions; she was associated with Parsi panchayat and is co-founder of Jiyo Parsi programme, an initiative to contain declining Parsi populace. She was also involved in campaigns regarding illegal hoardings in city, reports state.