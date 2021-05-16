Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai on May 17

The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday. The Met department has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. The IMD had informed the Mumbai civic body that Mumbai is not in the direct line of the threat of the cyclone.

However, as it will pass through the sea near the Mumbai coast, its effect is likely to be accompanied by rain and strong winds.

"Latest track forecast, CS could come at arnd 19N Lat on 17 May afternoon, but could far more than 200+ km. Still N Konkan; Mumbai Thane Palghar could hv hvy-vry hvy RF at isol places. Raigad Extremely HR possible. Strong winds, rough sea, Rain 16-17 May," tweeted KS Hosalilar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.