Cyclone Tauktae: From name meaning, pronunciation to areas that will be affected in Maharashtra- Here's all you need to know about cyclonic storm

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and will cross the Gujarat coast in the morning of May 18, as per the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

In a tweet by IMD, it read, "The SCS “Tauktae” intensified into a VSCS, lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 16th May about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km SSWest of Veraval (Gujarat). cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning."

Areas that will be affected in Maharashtra

Heavy rains were reported in Maharashtra's coastal Ratnagiri district on Saturday, said K S Hosalikar, head SID, Climate Research and Services, IMD, Pune.

Mumbai can expect showers from Sunday afternoon, said Shubhani Bhute, senior director (weather) IMD, Mumbai.

The IMD has issued an `orange alert' which means heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over entire Konkan and hilly areas of western Maharashtra, mainly Kolhapur and Satara on Sunday and Monday, she said.

Meaning and pronunciation of Tauktae

The cyclonic storm has been named 'Tauktae'. Tauktae, which means 'gecko' in the Burmese language, will be the first cyclone of this year. The name has been given by Myanmar. The ‘gecko’ is a highly vocal lizard known for its distinctive vocalisations.

Tauktae is pronounced as Tau’Te.

At present, tropical cyclones are officially named by one of the eleven warning centres spread across the globe under the aegis of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). All cyclone names are submitted to the World Meteorological Organization Regional Tropical Cyclone Committee for final approval. The process also involves several countries in the region.

But the question still remains, why to name cyclones? Scientists thought that is easier and less confusing to call a cyclone rather than remembering it by its longitude and latitude.

What is very severe cyclonic storm?

The cyclones are classified on the basis of the wind speed.

Cyclone with windspeed 64 to 119 knots ( 119 to 221 kmph).

(With inputs from agencies)