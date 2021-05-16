Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a "very severe cyclonic storm" over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate effect to review the preparedness of the government to tackle possible cyclone situation.

Gujarat Ministers including Minister of Disaster Management Dilipkumar Thakor, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Tourism and Fisheries Minister Jawaharbhai Chavda, Vasanbhai Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kunwarjibhai Bavlia, Ganpatbhai Vasava, and Vibhavari Devi, R. C. Faldu, Kishor Kanani, Ramanbhai Patkar, Ishwarbhai Parmar, and Ishwarsinh Patel have been instructed to reach Bharuch with immediate effect.

The State government has also directed the Department of Roads and Buildings, Forest Department to ensure that the communication network, roads, and power supply are maintained properly and it can be quickly restored if affected by falling trees or otherwise affected by the potential hurricane.