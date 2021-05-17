Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to remain shut till 10 pm, says CSMIA

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had earlier decided to keep all operations shut till 8 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, has now extended the closure period to 10 pm.

"With the announcement of the cyclone alert, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had closed all flight operations wih effect from 11:00 to 22:00 hours on 17th May 2021," CSMIA said in a statement.

"The airport has so far witnessed 7 diversions. In the wake of the alert, a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures. Passengers are adviced to connect with their respective airlines before leaving their homes," it added.