Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to remain shut till 10 pm, says CSMIA

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), which had earlier decided to keep all operations shut till 8 pm on Monday in view of the cyclone alert, has now extended the closure period to 10 pm.
"With the announcement of the cyclone alert, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had closed all flight operations wih effect from 11:00 to 22:00 hours on 17th May 2021," CSMIA said in a statement.
"The airport has so far witnessed 7 diversions. In the wake of the alert, a few airlines have decided to cancel services to Mumbai. CSMIA has registered the cancellations of 34 arrivals and 22 departures. Passengers are adviced to connect with their respective airlines before leaving their homes," it added.
Meanwhile, the Cyclone Tauktae has ravaged Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring nine. 2,542 constructions have been partially collapsed/completely collapsed. According to the Disaster Management Department, a total of 12,500 people have been evacuated. Tree falling incidents and disruption in power supply have been reported across the state.
As per an official update, 2,542 houses have partially collapsed and six houses have completely collapsed. These include 24 collapsed buildings in Thane district, 4 in Palghar, 1784 in Raigad, 61 in Ratnagiri, 536 in Sindhudurg, 101 in Pune, 27 in Kolhapur and 6 in Satara.
Out of the total six victims, two died in Thane, three in Raigad, and one in Sindhudurg. Four were injured in Mumbai, two each in Raigad and Ratnagiri and one in Thane. Moreover, four animals each died in Raigad and Ratnagiri.
