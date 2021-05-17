Cyclone Tauktae: 6 dead, 9 injured, 12,500 evacuated in Maharashtra; CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of damage

A very severe cyclonic storm, Cyclone Tauktae, with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour was barreling towards the Gujarat coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea.

The tropical storm which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm was packing wind speeds of about 20 kmph and is expected to reach Gujarat coast by the evening and cross it between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Tauktae has ravaged Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring nine. 2,542 constructions have been partially collapsed/completely collapsed. According to the Disaster Management Department, a total of 12,500 people have been evacuated. Tree falling incidents and disruption in power supply have been reported across the state.