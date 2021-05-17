'Doing everything we can to keep you safe': Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray assures as Cyclone Tauktae ravages Mumbai

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday visited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management room to take an "update on the current situation of the Cyclone Tauktae".

The Worli MLA said the Mumbai civic body has begun to clear out fallen trees and are working to ensure normalcy at the earliest. Three jumbo Covid Care Centres that have been vacated as precautions, will now be taken up for maintenance and repairs over the next 10 days, Thackeray added.

"Today’s cyclone hit windspeeds of 114 kmph, highest ever for Mumbai in any recent records. This is a climatic pattern that we have started studying, along with its maximum impact points, waterlogging areas and types of trees that are damaged," Aaditya tweeted.

He said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat are in constant touch with guardian ministers and collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, and Palghar for all possible assistance.

"We are doing everything we can to keep you safe," Aaditya further assured citizens and asked everyone to stay at home. "For any emergencies, call 1916," he added.